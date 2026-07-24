Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.34 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,875 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock worth $4,094,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 2,031,262 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.11.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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