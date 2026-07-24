Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $200.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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