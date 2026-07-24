Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.77 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,470 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,425,669,000 after purchasing an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

More TE Connectivity News

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.15.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7%

TEL stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

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