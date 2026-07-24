Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.78 Million in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,239 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $844,065,000 after purchasing an additional 119,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $307,913,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,213,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $271,150,000 after buying an additional 441,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,311,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,132 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $227,539,000 after acquiring an additional 155,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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