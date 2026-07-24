Inceptionr LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,713 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Qualcomm accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.40. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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