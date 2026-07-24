Inceptionr LLC Invests $2.19 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting AvalonBay Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.80.

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AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.98 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.10 and a 1 year high of $203.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.12). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $777.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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