Inceptionr LLC Lowers Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,782 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 2,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.24, for a total value of $1,376,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,366,060.96. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,640,420.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,666. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDC

Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $519.80 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $564.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.06. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $799.87. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Western Digital's payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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