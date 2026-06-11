Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home BancShares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Home BancShares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Home BancShares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,356 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,588,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $155,242,000 after buying an additional 238,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Home BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,654.85. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,339,044.96. This represents a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Home BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.20.

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Home BancShares Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Home BancShares's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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