Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the construction company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,170.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6,353.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,789.46. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,501.01 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $108.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow improved sharply to $339.7 million, while the balance sheet remained strong with $1.14 billion in cash and relatively low debt. This helps cushion the earnings miss and supports financial flexibility.

Operating cash flow improved sharply to $339.7 million, while the balance sheet remained strong with $1.14 billion in cash and relatively low debt. This helps cushion the earnings miss and supports financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: New orders rose 9% and backlog increased, suggesting demand is holding up even as pricing and affordability remain challenging.

New orders rose 9% and backlog increased, suggesting demand is holding up even as pricing and affordability remain challenging. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still has some constructive views on the stock, with recent buy coverage from Zelman & Assoc. and a range of price targets that remain well above the current share price.

Wall Street still has some constructive views on the stock, with recent buy coverage from Zelman & Assoc. and a range of price targets that remain well above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter diluted EPS came in at $83.96, below expectations and down 23% from a year ago, while revenue fell to $2.34 billion, also missing estimates.

Second-quarter diluted EPS came in at $83.96, below expectations and down 23% from a year ago, while revenue fell to $2.34 billion, also missing estimates. Negative Sentiment: Margins weakened as higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments weighed on profitability, fueling concern that housing market conditions are pressuring returns.

Margins weakened as higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments weighed on profitability, fueling concern that housing market conditions are pressuring returns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment turned less favorable, including a Zacks Research downgrade to “strong sell” and several downward EPS revisions for future periods, which likely added to selling pressure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7,454.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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