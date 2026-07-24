Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,015 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of RL stock opened at $371.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $273.04 and a 12-month high of $421.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $383.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Ralph Lauren's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $437.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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