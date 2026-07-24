Inceptionr LLC Purchases 23,020 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 215.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,380,239,000 after buying an additional 22,621,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $435.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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