Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,985 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.60 and a 52-week high of $220.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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