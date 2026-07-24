Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Cooper Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 13,632 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,704 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,013 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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