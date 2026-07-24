Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,591 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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