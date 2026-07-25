Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 1,115 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,140.19 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,052.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Rentals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $715.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,421.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Truist price target increase

Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Citigroup price target increase

Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Bank of America price target increase

Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Q2 earnings beat and guidance raise

United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is a modest shareholder-return update but not likely the main driver of today’s trading. Dividend announcement

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here