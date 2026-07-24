Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of GE opened at $349.12 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $261.71 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.43.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that National Airlines ordered additional CF6 and GE90 engines for its cargo fleet, reinforcing demand for GE’s commercial engine franchise and its profitable aftermarket services. National Airlines Orders More GE Aerospace CF6 and GE90 Engines
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace also reported a record-setting order for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines through CFM International and IndiGo, which adds to its backlog and signals continued strength in commercial aviation demand. General Electric (GE) Lands Record 1,000 Plus Engine Deal Through CFM And IndiGo
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein reiterated a Buy rating on GE Aerospace and kept a $405 price target, citing strength in MRO operations and service-network investments. Ronald Epstein Reiterates Buy Rating on GE Aerospace
- Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings call highlighted 24% revenue growth and record backlogs in commercial services and defense, which supports the view that GE’s growth story remains intact. GE (GE) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on GE Aerospace as a trending and heavily watched stock, reflecting elevated investor interest but not adding a clear new catalyst. GE Aerospace (GE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace was also mentioned in a value comparison with General Dynamics and in an article about industrial ETFs, both of which are more commentary than direct stock-moving news. GD vs. GE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: A proposed bill, the General Aviation Protection Act (H.R. 9707), would increase scrutiny of foreign investment and supply chains in general aviation, which could add compliance burden and regulatory friction for GE Aerospace if it advances. New Bill: Representative Pat Harrigan introduces H.R. 9707: General Aviation Protection Act
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE
GE Aerospace Company Profile
(Free Report
)
GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
See Also
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