Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,276 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Weiss Ratings lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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