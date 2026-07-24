Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,420 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $367,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,909.91. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $133,842.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,221.09. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.19). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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