Inceptionr LLC Takes $709,000 Position in U-Haul Holding Company $UHAL

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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U-Haul Price Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. U-Haul Holding Company has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. U-Haul had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Equities analysts predict that U-Haul Holding Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of U-Haul in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded U-Haul from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHAL

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

Further Reading

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