Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Inceptionr LLC owned 0.12% of Metallus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter worth $33,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Metallus by 1,215.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,998 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Metallus by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,038 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company's stock.

Get Metallus alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metallus

Metallus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.23 million, a P/E ratio of 299.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Metallus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Metallus wasn't on the list.

While Metallus currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here