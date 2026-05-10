Income Insurance Ltd Invests $1.49 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,412 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Income Insurance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,195 shares of company stock worth $20,975,804. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $134.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is 36.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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