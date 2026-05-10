Income Insurance Ltd Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,076 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.0% of Income Insurance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Argus Hikes Exxon Mobil Price Target to $169 as Permian, Guyana Production Power 2026

Argus raised its price target on ExxonMobil to $169 from $166 and kept a Buy rating, citing a strong Q1 earnings beat and expected 2026 production growth from the Permian and Guyana. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus.

Erste Group Bank slightly increased its FY2026 earnings estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.20 per share, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability even though the new estimate remains below the broader consensus. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Exxon Mobil Uses AI Seismic Tools To Reshape Guyana Project Pipeline

ExxonMobil is also getting support from reports highlighting its AI-powered seismic tools in Guyana, which could improve exploration efficiency and help accelerate future project development. Neutral Sentiment: A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. ExxonMobil Must Face InterOil Founder's $1B Suit Over Post-Merger Payments

A court ruling requiring ExxonMobil to face a $1 billion lawsuit from InterOil’s founder over post-merger payments adds legal overhang, but the outcome is still uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles about Iran-related oil price spikes and Shell’s trading windfall underscore how geopolitics are moving the energy sector, but they do not directly change ExxonMobil’s fundamentals on their own.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $989,104. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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