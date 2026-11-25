Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 369,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.46% of Incyte worth $114,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,321,000 after buying an additional 309,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,829,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $221,959,000 after buying an additional 241,082 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $182,054,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $163,869,000 after buying an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.93) by $0.33. Incyte had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Incyte's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $72,565.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,148.96. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Steven H. Stein sold 240,193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $28,436,449.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 30,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,145.24. The trade was a 88.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,139 shares of company stock worth $30,098,844. Insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines, with a focus on oncology, hematology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and conducts research and commercial activities in the United States and internationally. Its products include Jakafi (ruxolitinib), used to treat certain blood disorders and graft-versus-host disease, and Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), approved in the United States for certain skin conditions.

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