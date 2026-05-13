Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,086 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company's stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $367.37 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $371.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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