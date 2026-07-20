Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $426.39 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.37. The firm has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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