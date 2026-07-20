Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock $BLK

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,845 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,072.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,033.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,042.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. BlackRock's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock reported record second-quarter results, with revenue and earnings beating Wall Street estimates and client assets reaching a new high, highlighting strong operating momentum. Blackrock CEO Says Client Demand Has ‘Never Been Greater’ as Assets Reach Record $15.3 Trillion

BlackRock reported record second-quarter results, with revenue and earnings beating Wall Street estimates and client assets reaching a new high, highlighting strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on BlackRock to $1,300 and kept an outperform view, while other firms also lifted targets after the earnings beat, signaling rising Street confidence. BlackRock price target raised by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on BlackRock to $1,300 and kept an outperform view, while other firms also lifted targets after the earnings beat, signaling rising Street confidence. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded BlackRock to overweight/buy-equivalent and Bank of America reiterated a buy rating, citing growth opportunities in tokenization, private markets, direct indexing, and automation-led margin expansion. JP Morgan upgrades BlackRock to buy-equivalent after Q2 earnings

J.P. Morgan upgraded BlackRock to overweight/buy-equivalent and Bank of America reiterated a buy rating, citing growth opportunities in tokenization, private markets, direct indexing, and automation-led margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s iShares business surpassed $6 trillion in assets, and Bitcoin ETF inflows continued to support the firm’s fast-growing ETF platform, reinforcing a strong fee-based growth story. BlackRock iShares Surpasses $6 Trillion in Assets

BlackRock’s iShares business surpassed $6 trillion in assets, and Bitcoin ETF inflows continued to support the firm’s fast-growing ETF platform, reinforcing a strong fee-based growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted BlackRock’s expanding ownership stakes in other companies and broader market commentary, but these items are not likely to materially move BLK shares on their own.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,145.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

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