Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $347,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,444,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $219.40 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,387.08 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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