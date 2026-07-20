Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,448 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $18,023,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0%

WFC opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here