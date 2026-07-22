Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,916 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company's stock worth $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after acquiring an additional 659,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,014 shares of the company's stock worth $472,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Seagate, Western Digital, FormFactor, Amkor, and Teradyne Shares Are Soaring, What You Need To Know

Teradyne is rising with other semiconductor equipment names as dip buyers return to the market and re-enter AI-linked stocks after a sharp sector pullback. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Teradyne (TER) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Wall Street expects Teradyne to report earnings growth next week, and coverage suggests the company has a favorable setup for a potential earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. 4 AI Semiconductor Supply-Chain Stocks to Buy on the Recent Dip

Teradyne was also highlighted as an AI semiconductor supply-chain stock that may benefit from the recent dip, with demand for chip testing and packaging still supported by AI spending trends. Neutral Sentiment: The latest market backdrop remains mixed, with chip stocks rebounding even as broader investors stay focused on earnings and macro uncertainty.

Teradyne Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $374.04 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $487.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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