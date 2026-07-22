Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,730 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,730 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of DELL opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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