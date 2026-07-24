Independent Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,430 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,430 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $180,849,000 after buying an additional 154,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $82,110,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,724,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,868,952.06. The trade was a 36.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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