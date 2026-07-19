Independent Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 75,071 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PECO opened at $44.01 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 141.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

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