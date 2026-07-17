Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $17.21 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $17,215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $408.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $452.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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