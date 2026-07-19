Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,295 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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