Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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