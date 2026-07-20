Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,579 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Costamare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,363 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 94,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,408 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 131,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,959 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company's stock.

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Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Costamare had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Costamare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Costamare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Costamare's payout ratio is 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Costamare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Costamare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Costamare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on CMRE

About Costamare

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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