Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,260 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Up 1.8%

HD opened at $347.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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