Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:URI opened at $1,010.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,143.69. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.86 and a 200-day moving average of $913.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. United Rentals's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered United Rentals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,140.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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