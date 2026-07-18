Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 5,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock worth $101,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock worth $120,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,456 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR opened at $57.18 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AHR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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