Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 196.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock worth $95,112,000 after buying an additional 1,203,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $57,276,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE BROS opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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