Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,269 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $456.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $241,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,088.96. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 185,522 shares worth $24,141,247. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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