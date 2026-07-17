Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,813 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Verizon’s store divestitures and layoffs could lower operating costs and support margins as the company restructures its retail footprint. VZ Stock Rises — Verizon Moves To Slash Costs With Major Store Shakeup

Verizon’s store divestitures and layoffs could lower operating costs and support margins as the company restructures its retail footprint. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for Verizon, including FY2027 EPS to $5.40, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead.

KeyCorp raised multiple earnings estimates for Verizon, including FY2027 EPS to $5.40, suggesting analysts see improving profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Verizon is also benefiting from signs of operational strength, including strong wireless network quality rankings and a new BMW connected-car partnership that could expand 5G and IoT revenue opportunities. Wireless Network Quality Returns to Record High, JD Power Finds

Verizon is also benefiting from signs of operational strength, including strong wireless network quality rankings and a new BMW connected-car partnership that could expand 5G and IoT revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target to $51.50 from $54.50 but kept a “sector outperform” rating, so the note was cautious but not bearish.

Scotiabank lowered its price target to $51.50 from $54.50 but kept a “sector outperform” rating, so the note was cautious but not bearish. Negative Sentiment: The restructuring includes significant layoffs and store sales, which can signal pressure on the core business and create near-term disruption for employees and operations. Verizon to shed 274 stores, lay off another 500 corporate employees

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here