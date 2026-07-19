Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the first quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 251.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $243.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.74. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.96 and a twelve month high of $246.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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