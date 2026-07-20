Independent Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,588 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.95.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,786,844 shares of company stock worth $467,941,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0%

ANET stock opened at $168.60 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.99 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The company has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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