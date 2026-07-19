Independent Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,399 Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,399 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,755 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,431 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Waste Management Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:WM opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Trending Headlines about Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view.

Scotiabank raised Waste Management’s price target to $260 from $250, suggesting continued upside potential despite maintaining a “sector perform” view. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins.

Analyst commentary highlighted WM’s strong waste collection network, pricing power, and acquisition strategy as supports for growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate.

Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $8.16 from $8.17, a very small revision that matches the current consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook.

Erste Group also nudged FY2027 EPS down to $9.20 from $9.23, another modest cut that does not materially change the long-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes pointed to WM’s high debt load and slower stock momentum as ongoing concerns that could weigh on investor sentiment.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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