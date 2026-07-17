Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $10.69 Million Position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 353,009 shares of the healthcare company's stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Smartstop Self Storage REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartstop Self Storage REIT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMA

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Price Performance

Smartstop Self Storage REIT stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is 1,053.33%.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Company Profile

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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