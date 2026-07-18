Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. $NREF

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 1.28% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 152.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,796 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NREF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 148.83, a current ratio of 148.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 117.74% and a return on equity of 13.14%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

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