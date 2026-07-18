Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,222 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,649 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,052,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,755,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,208,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 203,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.45.

Read Our Latest Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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