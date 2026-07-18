Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. CICC Research upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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