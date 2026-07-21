Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,410,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,928,000. Finally, Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,531.40. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here